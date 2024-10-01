Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 5: India Aim For Result, Bangladesh Fight For Survival
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: India lead the series 1-0 after winning the first game by 280 runs.
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE Updates© BCCI
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: Producing a result will be in the mind of the Indian cricket team when it will resume the bowling in the ongoing second and final Test against Bangladesh on Tuesday. The second and third day of the Kanpur Test got washed out due to rain, but India did an incredible job with the bat and ball on Day 4 to keep the match alive for a result. The hosts first bundled out Bangladesh at the score of 233 on Monday and then boasted of a powerful batting attack before declaring at 285 for 9 in 34.4 overs with a lead of 52 runs. Before stumps on Day 4, Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice to reduce the guests to 26 for 2. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of Day 5 of second Test vs Bangladesh -
2nd Test, Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2024, Sep 27, 2024
Day 4 | Stumps
IND
285/9d
BAN
233&26/2 (11.0)
Green Park, Kanpur
India won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.36
Batsman
Shadman Islam
7 (40)
Mominul Haque
0* (2)
Bowler
Ravichandran Ashwin
14/2 (5)
Akash Deep
4/0 (3)
- 08:05 (IST)IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5 Live: Bangladesh trail by 26 runsAt Stumps on Day 4, Bangladesh's score read 26/2 with Shadman Islam (7*) and Mominul Haque (0*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Currently, the visitors trail by 26 runs and will aim to end their innings with a huge total. On Day 4, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was the star bowler for India as he scalped two wickets. Zakir Hasan (10) and Hasan Mahmud (4) became Ashwin's preys.
