India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: Producing a result will be in the mind of the Indian cricket team when it will resume the bowling in the ongoing second and final Test against Bangladesh on Tuesday. The second and third day of the Kanpur Test got washed out due to rain, but India did an incredible job with the bat and ball on Day 4 to keep the match alive for a result. The hosts first bundled out Bangladesh at the score of 233 on Monday and then boasted of a powerful batting attack before declaring at 285 for 9 in 34.4 overs with a lead of 52 runs. Before stumps on Day 4, Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice to reduce the guests to 26 for 2. (Live Scorecard)

