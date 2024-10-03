Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja opened up on Ravichandran Ashwin's performance in the India-Bangladesh Test series and said that the 38-year-old has not received the kind of status as an all-rounder that he deserves. In the recently concluded two-match Test series, Ashwin picked 11 wickets; he was also the highest wicket-taker along with Jasprit Bumrah. With the bat, he scored 114 runs at a strike rate of 83.21 in the two-match series. Ashwin was also named the 'Player of the Series' following his stunning display against the visitors.

The India spinner played a crucial 113-run knock from 133 balls in the first inning against Bangladesh in the Chennai Test. The 38-year-old bagged a six-wicket haul in the second inning, which helped the hosts clinch a 280-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test match.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Ramiz said that it was an amazing Test series for Ashwin against Bangladesh. The former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman also praised the India spinner's performance in the Chennai Test.

"See how the bowlers supported Rohit Sharma in this victory innings. Fast bowlers dominated in the first inning and spinners shined in the second inning. It was an amazing Test series for Ashwin. He scoring a century at home and also taking six wickets is an amazing mastery and an amazing all-round ability, perhaps he has not got the kind of status in cricket that he should get as an all-rounder," Ramiz said.

The former cricketer added that the 38-year-old doesn't make any drama and performs at every opportunity.

"Ashwin is no less than anyone else, he scores century at every opportunity, and takes wickets at every opportunity and doesn't show too much pride, doesn't make any drama after taking a wicket, doesn't make any drama after scoring a century," he added.

Talking about India's series win over Bangladesh, Ramiz Raja said that Rohit Sharma's side is the strongest team to beat on their home soil.

"India won the Test match easily against Bangladesh. At this point, India is the strongest team to beat on their home soil... Bangladesh had to do a lot to give a tough time to such a successful team because winning a Test match can only be a dream for any visiting team. Bangladesh didn't have the capacity to challenge India...," he further added.

Recapping the match, after two days of missed action, Bangladesh, having put to bat first by India, resumed their innings on day four. Momimul Haque (107 in 194 balls, with 17 fours and a six) hit a century that took Bangladesh to 233. Jasprit Bumrah picked up three, while Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Akash Deep picked up two. Ravindra Jadeja got one scalp.

With a relentless hunger for piling up runs on the board, India went after Bangladesh bowlers and declared on a score of 285/9. Yashasvi Jaiswal (72 in 51 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) and KL Rahul (68 in 43 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) hit quickfire fifties while Rohit (23), Virat Kohli (47) and Shubman Gill (39) also played quickfire knocks. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib al Hasan picked up four wickets each.

With a 52-run lead, India's bowlers delivered a performance that forced the visitors to scamper for survival. Shadnam Islam did score a half-century, but Bangladesh folded on 146. Ashwin, Jadeja, and Bumrah got three scalps each.

India comfortably chased down the target of 95 runs and clinched a 7-wicket win, with Jaiswal (51 in 45 balls with eight fours and a six) and Virat (29 in 37 balls, with four boundaries) being key scorers.