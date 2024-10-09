Team India will look to seal the series as they lock horns with Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. Suryakumar's side has already taken a 1-0 lead in the series after clinching a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I match in Gwalior. India and Bangladesh have faced each other on 15 occasions in the shortest format of the game so far. India have dominated the visitors as they have managed to emerge victorious 14 times.

Speaking of the team's form in this format in recent times, the hosts have won all their last five encounters. On the other hand, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side have won only one game out of their last five.

In the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League this year only five matches took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In these five matches, the teams were able to cross the 200-run mark in eight innings out of ten. So, the match is expected to be a high-scoring clash. The weather at the venue is believed to be clear, with a little bit of dew later in the match, according to ESPNcricinfo.

India's left-arm speedster Arshdeep Singh asserted that skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir will check the wicket and share the plan for the game.

"We [Punjab Kings] did not play here this IPL, but after seeing the scores, I did not feel like checking the wicket. But yeah, we will come tomorrow and see what could be a good plan here. And of course, the captain and the coach will check the wicket and share their plan," Arshdeep Singh said in the pre-match press conference as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Further the Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah heaped praise on the team's bowlers saying that they have been doing a wonderful job in the last few years.

"Our bowlers are doing a wonderful job for the last few years. I don't think we played that badly in the first game. We shouldn't doubt ourselves based on one game. That'd be unfair. We have to come out of that zone and try to win the game. We tried to play aggressively with the bat. We have to be more organised, which will serve us better," Mahmudullah said.

Advertisement

Mahmudullah announced his decision to retire from T20I cricket on Saturday to shift his focus to the ODI format. The final T20I between India and Bangladesh at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, will mark Mahmudullah's final appearance in Bangladesh colours in the T20I format.

Squads:

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana.

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.