Ravichandran Ashwin continues to defy age. At 38, he has just guided India to victory over Bangladesh in the first Test with not just six wickets with the ball, but also a stunning hundred with the bat. In fact, he is the oldest member of the senior India squad, yet seemingly an irreplaceable cog. After the match, Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed a conversation with his wife that led to the realisation of how many years he has been thriving in international cricket, as well as a lighthearted moment he shared with India captain Rohit Sharma.

"We were watching some highlights the day before yesterday. My wife told me something: 'These off-spinners, won't they be abusing you in their minds while bowling?' I wondered why and realised they must be thinking 'when will he leave for us to get a break?'," Ashwin narrated on his YouTube channel.

"Suddenly, I felt a little off," he said.

Ashwin elaborated that it dawned on him how many years he has played for India.

"I realised, yes, I am in that phase now. Even when we were young, we used to wonder about our place in the side. Everybody does it. When I look at it now, it brings me to reality. It makes you realise you have played for a lot of years," Ashwin said further.

Ashwin went to narrate a further chat with Rohit Sharma, where he asked the Indian captain when his birthday is. Rohit is 37, a year younger than Ashwin and the second-oldest player in the India squad.

"I saw a graphic on the official broadcasting channel. They had put year-wise break-up and it ended with number 38. I am alone in that club. Then suddenly I saw Rohit, he was passing by. I asked him 'when is your birthday?'. He said it was coming. I am waiting for his birthday. Then we will be of the same age for sometime," Ashwin said.

Ashwin turned 38 on September 17, while Rohit's birthday is on April 30. India next play the second Test against Bangladesh at Kanpur from September 27.