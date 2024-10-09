Another explosive pacer was added to India's ranks as Mayank Yadav made his debut in the first T20I against Bangladesh. The pacer, known to bowl over 150 kmph regularly, impressed one and all with his performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Making his debut for India on Sunday, Mayank picked up a wicket, opening his international account. However, a comment from Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto suggests that the touring team isn't too bothered about facing the express pacer.

The Bangladesh captain suggested that his team has similar pacers, like Mayank, as net bowlers. Hence, the team wasn't too worried about facing Mayank, contrary to the sentiments in India on the pace bowler.

"We have some similar fast bowlers in the nets. I don't think we were too worried about (Mayank Yadav). But he is a good bowler," Shanto said after losing the opening match of the series by 7 wickets.

"We have the ability, but we have room for improvement in our skills. We have been batting in this way for the last 10 years. Sometimes we do well. We have to make some changes, perhaps where we practice back home," Shanto further said.

After going 1-0 up in the series, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India on Monday arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi ahead of their second T20I clash against Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue received a warm welcome at the Delhi Airport from the fans. After boarding the bus, the Indian team went to the hotel in the national capital.

The hosts will eye to seal the series with a second consecutive victory in the three-game series on Wednesday, a game that promises to be a high-scoring affair.

Suryakumar's side has already taken a 1-0 lead in the series after clinching a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I match in Gwalior.

With ANI Inputs