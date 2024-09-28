Bangladesh 'super fan' Tiger Robi needed medical help after he fell ill during Day 1 of the ongoing 1st Test against India in Kanpur. In concerning visuals, Robi was seen being carried out of the Green Park Stadium. There were allegations that Tiger Robi was beaten by locals inside the stadium. However, the man himself later confirmed that he fell ill, attributing his discomfort to a medical issue. It has also been reported that Robi is in India on a medical visa and is reportedly suffering from Tuberculosis.

"Robi has reportedly been suffering from Tuberculosis, a serious illness that mainly affects the lungs, and has come to India for his treatment," said Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander, as quoted by PTI.

While a lot has been said and written on the matter, a CCTV footage has emerged on social media, quashing rumours of mistreatment from the Indian fans.

Further checks on his visa and travel activities within India are reportedly underway. Robi, who is easily distinguishable in his bright yellow tiger-like face paint appearance, was reportedly discharged from hospital.

"He was uttering vulgar abuses to Indian cricketers, especially Mohammad Siraj, in Chennai but no one knew the language (Bengali). People did nothing, but here in Kanpur people know the language," a Bangladeshi journalist was quoted by IANS on condition of anonymity.

According to a statement by a police official at the stadium, Robi had been feeling unwell before arriving and fainted due to the heat in the unauthorised C-upper stand, which had been closed by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) over structural concerns. "He is fine now, and we took him to Regency Hospital for a check-up. There was no assault, just a case of heat exhaustion," the police official said.

Prior to the Test in Kanpur, police confirmed that Roby had visited a local hospital a day before the match as he was suffering from dehydration and loose motions. This history of health concerns raised questions about his condition during the match, with some speculating whether his prior illness may have triggered his latest health problems.

The incident occurred during the first session of the match when Robi was seen waving a Bangladeshi flag from the unauthorised stand. This reportedly sparked a confrontation with some Indian spectators. Tensions escalated, and security personnel intervened to diffuse the situation. However, Robi later alleged that during the lunch break, a group of local fans physically assaulted him.'

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)