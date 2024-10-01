The Indian cricket team registered a new all-time record, becoming the first team in world cricket go past the 90 sixes mark in a single calendar year. India reached the landmark as Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out all guns blazing against Bangladesh on Day 4 of the second Test in Kanpur. The duo hit Bangladesh bowlers all around the park, as India broke England's record of scoring the most number of maximums in a calendar year in Tests. England had scored 89 sixes in 2022, before seeing that record being broken by India.

No team, since the beginning of the sport in 1877, no team had reached the mark of 90 sixes in a single calendar year. Hence, India made history by becoming the first team to do so. India's previous best was 87 sixes which the team had hit in 2021.

Most sixes by a team in a calendar year in Tests:

90* India in 2024

89 England in 2022

87 India in 2021

81 New Zealand in 2014

71 New Zealand in 2013

Jaiswal hammered 10 fours and a six to make the fourth fastest fifty for any Indian batter after Rohit Sharma's early fireworks (23 off 11 balls, 3x6s, 1x4s), as the 50-run mark was breached in a mere three overs at the Green Park.

India thus broke England's record of scoring the fastest team fifty in 4.2 overs which they had registered against the West Indies at Trent Bridge in July this year.

While Jaiswal continued with his aggressive approach, No 3 Shubman Gill also joined in to punish the Bangladesh bowlers as India crossed the triple-figure mark in 11.overs, improving their own record.

India had recorded the fastest century for any team in terms of overs faced when they went past the 100-run mark against the West Indies at Port of Spain in 2023.

