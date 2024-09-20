Bangladesh cricket team all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was seen biting on a mysterious thread attached to his helmet while batting on Day 2 of the first Test match against India in Chennai on Friday. Shakib came out to bat with Bangladesh were four down in the first innings and the experienced batter started his knock with a couple of boundaries. However, both commentators and fans were left intrigued by a helmet string that he was biting as he took on the Indian cricket team bowling attack. The social media users soon started to share pictures of Shakib biting on the thread and they even came up with multiple theories.

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik explained the reason behind Shakib's habit while commentating and said that he came to know about it from former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal.

Karthik explained that the string helps Shakib keep his head straight and does not allow it to drop towards the leg side. Shakib earlier struggled with vision problems and even consulted an ophthalmologist in London. He also mentioned that he was seen biting his jersey during the Global T20 Canada.

Shakib Al Hasan is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to address his eye issues.



Today he was (still) spotted biting down on a black strap while batting.#INDvsBAN #ShakibAlHasan pic.twitter.com/jLf1zS2ljI — Washikur Rahman Simanto (@WashikurRahma75) September 20, 2024

Earlier, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets as India bundled out Bangladesh for 149 to lead by 227 runs on Friday.

Bangladesh were dismissed in the final session with former skipper Shakib Al Hasan top-scoring on 32 in their reply to India's first-innings total of 376.

The hosts opted not to enforce the follow-on and will bat first in their second innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin had given Bangladesh a challenging first-innings total with his 113 in a marathon 199-run seventh-wicket stand with Ravindra Jadeja.

India's bowlers came out firing and reduced Bangladesh to 40-5 early in the second session after Akash Deep's double strike on successive balls hurt the tourists before lunch.

Advertisement

(With AFP inputs)