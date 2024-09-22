Ravichandran Ashwin has insisted that people have doubted his credentials a Test cricketer for India throughout his career, mainly because he made his name as a bowler in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ashwin added that he came into the Indian Test set up as a replacement of former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, but admitted that people doubted whether he could actually fill in such big shoes. However, with 101 Tests and 522 wickets in the bag, Ashwin has managed to win over his doubters.

The 38-year-old took seven wickets and scored a crucial century in the first innings to help India beat Bangladesh in the first Test in Chennai on Sunday.

Ashwin already has more wickets that Harbhajan, who was his idol growing up. With 37 Test five-fors to his name, Ashwin has surely cemented his place in the history of Test cricket.

"I can't really comment on what sort of impact I have had on this Test match. I had huge shoes to fill, I came in to replace Harbhajan, I used to replicate his action in junior cricket, he was an inspiration to me. Constantly people have doubted if I could deliver in red-ball as I came from IPL, lots of people have come and helped me," Ashwin said after the match.

Ashwin added he approaches the game with a bowler's mindset and batting comes to him naturally, adding that he is learning to compartmentalise the two aspects of the game.

"I make a living by bowling, so bowling comes first. Batting is something that comes naturally but I have focused my thoughts with batting. Over the last few years. I have tried to compartmentalise. It is a work in progress," he added.

"I am probably enjoying my play because of what I am doing not because of what I want to get out of it." "It (the century) was an opportunity to fight, dig in deep. I've seen so many teammates do it in the past. It was a special innings, didn't sink in till day 2. Every time I play in Chennai, it's an amazing feeling. I've watched a lot of Tests, international cricket in those stands, to do it in front of those renovated stands is great," said Ashwin, who was named Man of the Match.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)