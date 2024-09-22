The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Men's Selection Committee announced India's squad for the second Test against Bangladesh. In a release issued by the BCCI, the selection committee retained the same squad for the second Test. The second Test will be played in Kanpur from 27th September. There were talks around KL Rahul's position in the team, especially after the way he performed in the series opener at Chepauk. But, the selection committee decided to give him another chance. However, it would be interesting to see if Sarfaraz Khan is preferred over him in the playing XI.

India's squad for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal

Speaking ahead of first Test against Bangladesh, skipper Rohit Sharma had said that India would follow the same process they did during the Test series against England earlier this year.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed a memorable all-round outing with a six-wicket haul as a dominant India crushed Bangladesh by a huge margin on the fourth day of the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Set an improbable target of 515, Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 in their second innings, with first-inning centurion Ashwin (6/88) doing the bulk of the damage at the his home ground at the Chepauk.

India declared their second innings at 287 for 4 riding on twin hundreds from Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119) for an overall lead of 514.

