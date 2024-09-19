Bangladesh got off to a superb start in the first Test match against India in Chennai, but by the end of play on the opening day they found themselves in a spot of bother. The visitors reduced the Rohit Sharma-led side to scores of 34 for 3 and later 144 for 6, but an outstanding partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the seventh wicket bailed the hosts of trouble. Bangladesh were pushed on the backfoot as India ended at 339 for 6 on Thursday, with Ashwin unbeaten on 102 and Jadeja scoring 86 not out.

While Bangladesh have lost their hold in the game, a bigger issue must be bothering the side as it was 10 overs short of the target despite getting a half-an-hour extension in bowling. This might see the side getting penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This only adds to their trouble as Bangladesh were docked three World Test Championship points along with a fine of 15 percent of the match fee last month only. They were penalised after being found three overs short during their first Test match against Pakistan.

Talking about their ongoing match against India, Bangladesh could bowl only 80 overs in the entire day. They bowled 23 overs in the first session, 25 in the second and 32 in the final session on Day 1.

"Bangladesh will have bowled less than 80 overs in spite of the extra half hour added on. It has to be unacceptable," wrote cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on X, formerly Twitter.

As per article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions- "A team will have one (1) World Test Championship competition point deducted from its points total for each Penalty Over it incurs during the Round Stage."