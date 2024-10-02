As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh, the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad from the squad triggered a huge hue and cry. Gaikwad's numbers, both for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and T20Is for India remain impressive, yet the opening batter didn't find a place in the squad. However, a report has claimed that potential Test call-up for the Australia tour is the reason behind the selectors deciding to snub Gaikwad for Bangladesh T20Is.

Gaikwad has accumulated a total of 633 runs in his international career while representing India in 23 T20Is. He averages 39.56, while also scoring one hundred and four fifties. Yet, the opening batter hasn't been able to cement his place in the Indian team in the shortest format.

"There has been a lot of hue and cry after Gaikwad wasn't picked for the T20Is against Bangladesh despite regular T20I openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill being rested. The selectors and team management want him as the third opener in Australia. You need a third opener there as injuries could take place during a long five-Test series," Times of India quoted a source as saying.

With Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal the first-choice openers, India don't have a backup option at present. Shubman Gill can also play as an opener but has been given the No. 3 spot while Virat Kohli bats at No. 4. Hence, the selectors are reportedly keen to add Ruturaj to the roster as a backup opener for the Australia tour.

"There aren't too many good candidates for the third openers' slot than Gaikwad. He needs to keep playing red-ball matches. This is why he has been asked to lead ROI in the Irani Cup," the report added.