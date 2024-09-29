The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member T20I squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh following the end of the ongoing two-match Test series. The absence of some of the performing stars from the team, particularly Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, saw fans vent their anger on social media, taking a swipe at selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar for the decision. Right-handed batter Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead the team in the shortest format of the game while Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma were picked as the wicketkeeper-batters in the side. But, the absence of Ruturaj and Ishan left fans completely baffled.

Ruturaj has been one the most consistent performers in the shortest format among the emerging stars. His consistency also saw his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings promote him as skipper. But, for the Indian team, he continues to be snubbed.

Ishan, on the other hand, scored a ton in Duleep Trophy, giving the perfect example of his intent. But, he still remains out of the selectors plans.

STOP SIDELINING ISHAN KISHAN pic.twitter.com/sgaXsubOzE — F (@FatemaSheikh14) September 28, 2024

- DROPPED FROM TEAM INDIA.

- DROPPED FROM CENTRAL CONTRACT.

- COMEBACK IN BUCHI BABU.

- HUNDRED IN DULEEO TROPHY.

- NOT SELECTED FOR BAN T20I SERIES 2024.



FEEL FOR ISHAN KISHAN - HE DESERVES CHANCES IN TEAM INDIA...!!!#Cricket #IshanKishan #INDvBAN #T20I #duleeptrophy2024 pic.twitter.com/XeVRsReSH4 — CRIC INSAAN (@CRICINSAAN) September 29, 2024

So basically T20 world number 4th and 9th batters didn't get a chance in the T20 squad against Bangladesh @BCCI ?#RuturajGaikwad #yashasvijaiswal pic.twitter.com/WBgu7gxTnV — Gauthamm (@XMonkLife) September 28, 2024

RUTURAJ GAIKWAD IN T20I FOR INDIA:



In 2023 - 365 runs, 60.8 AVG, 147.2 SR.

In 2024 - 133 runs, 66.5 AVG, 158.3 SR.



But no place in the squad even when first openers are rested pic.twitter.com/PD0t2aXBZs — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 28, 2024

Young left-hand opener Abhishek Sharma returned to the squad after being dropped from the Sri Lanka T20Is. The players who will accompany with him in the tour will be Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube have been included in the squad as the all-rounders.

Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy have been picked as the spinners of the team, whereas Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Yadav are added in the team as seamers.

Following the Test series, India and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in the three-match T20I series.

The first-match of the series will be played at Gwalior on October 6 followed by the second and the third matches to be played on October 9 (Delhi) and October 12 (Hyderabad), respectively.

With ANI Inputs