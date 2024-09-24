The Indian cricket team put a dominating show against Bangladesh in the first Test between the sides in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led side eventually registered a massive 280-run victory in the game at MA Chidambaram Stadium. India ticked all the boxes; be it batting, bowling or fielding. While commenting on the hosts team's performance, former Pakistan player Basit Ali praised the Indian side but warned its opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to not throw his wicket away.

Jaiswal scored a gritty 56 off 118 in the first innings while he could score only 10 runs off 17 in the second innings. Nahid Rana dismissed the Indian opener in both the occasions.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal played bonker shots in both the innings. For me, this match is zero for Jaiswal. He is my favourite as well. But usko seekhna chahiye, ab nahi sikhega toh kab seekhega (He should learn. If he doesn't learn now when will he?)," said Basit Ali on his YouTube channel.

In Jaiswal's first innings, Bangladesh pacer Nahid came over the wicket and squared him up with a short of length delivery, eventually producing an outside edge of the bat that went straight into the hands of first slip.

Jaiswal fell victim to the same bowler in the second innings, this time while going for hard drive. Nahid, once again, came over the wicket and bowled fuller. Jaiswal edged the ball to wicketkeeper Litton Das.

Basit Ali said that the Indian southpaw needs to utilize the chances he is getting.

"When you have the form, grab it. Don't get out playing playing poor shots. This is a matter of worry for India," he added.

During the Bangladesh series, Jaiswal registered a couple of records. He became the first-ever batter in Test history to scored 750 or more runs in first 10 innings at home. Jaiswal also became the first Indian batter to score over 1000 runs in first 10 Test matches.