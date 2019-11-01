Rohit Sharma, India's stand-in captain for the Twenty20 International (T20I) series vs Bangladesh, left the field injured, giving the hosts a reason to worry. Rohit left the field after a ball hit him on his left thigh while he was practicing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi -- the venue for the first T20I between India and Bangladesh . The Indian camp would hope that Rohit leaving the field is nothing but a precautionary measure as Team India's batting revolves around him, especially in regular skipper Virat Kohli's absence.

The report added that Rohit suffered the injury scare while he was getting throwdowns from batting coach Vikram Rathour and Sri Lanka's Nuwan Seneviratne -- the throwdown specialist of Indian Team.

After being hit by the ball, the 32-year-old left the field immediately and didn't come back to resume his training.

The report added that there was no official word from the team management about the seriousness of the injury.

Rohit is coming off an incredible Test series against the visiting South Africa where he scored 529 runs at 132.25 in just four innings. He smashed three centuries in the series, including a double hundred.

Before that, Rohit had a tremendous World Cup 2019 where he finished as the tournament's top scorer, with the help of five centuries.

Amid rising concern of increasing pollution level in Delhi, Rohit played down the alarming issue saying that he didn't experience any problem the last time India played in Delhi.

"I have just landed and haven't had time to assess. As far as I know the game is to be played on 3rd and will be played," Rohit Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"We didn't have any problem when we played the Test match here (against Sri Lanka). We are not aware of the exact discussion and I haven't had any problem," he added.

(With IANS inputs)