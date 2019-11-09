India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I will be held at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday. India crushed Bangladesh in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) in Rajkot to draw level in the three-match series, having fallen to a shock loss in the opening match. Rohit Sharma was the star of the show with his blistering knock of 85 off 43 balls completely wreaking Bangladesh's hopes of sealing a series win in Rajkot. Indian spinners too impressed and were the main reasons behind Bangladesh's innings losing steam after a brisk start. Bangladesh will be hoping for a much better show from their middle-order batsman and new-ball bowlers while India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma will expect more of the same from his team as it looks wrap up another series win at home.

When is the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be played on November 10, Sunday.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

What time does the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I begin?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)