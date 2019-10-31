India will take on Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) of the three-match series in Delhi on Sunday. The air quality in Delhi has deteriorated further post Diwali. The situation in the national capital has been so poor that a couple of environmentalists wrote an open letter to BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, asking the former India captain to change the venue for the series opener against Bangladesh. Ahead of the first T20I, Liton Das, Bangladesh batsman, was seen training with a pollution mask in the capital on Thursday.

The first T20I is scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley stadium on Sunday.

On Wednesday, former India opening batsman, Gautam Gambhir also opined that air pollution is a far more serious situation than hosting a match of cricket.

"It is a far serious issue than having a game of cricket or any other sports matches happens in Delhi. For us I think people living in Delhi should be more concerned about the pollution levels rather than the cricket match that happens," Gambhir told ANI.

Bangladesh will play without Shakib Al Hasan, who has been banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not reporting corrupt approaches by bookies.

For the T20I series, Virat Kohli has been rested and Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the absence of the regular skipper.

Virat Kohli will return to lead the team for the two-match Test series which will see India playing their first-ever day-night Test in Kolkata.

Both the Test matches will be part of ICC World Test Championship. India lead the championship with 240 points after winning five games on the trot.

(With ANI inputs)