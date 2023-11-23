As he gets set to lead India in a five-match T20I series against Australia, star batter Suryakumar Yadav addressed a press conference on the eve of the first match in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Suryakumar, who is leading the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, spoke on the significance of the series in light of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. However, Suryakumar was amused to see just two journalists turn up for the press conference.

"Only two people?" said India's designated captain for the series.

The press conference lasted just four minutes as the two journalists questioned Suryakumar with multiple turns.

With both teams to play a second-string sides, Suryakumar wants the young India team to play fearless cricket and do all that helps the side.

"I think what I told them when I met them in the afternoon was let's be very selfless when we go onto the field. I am a guy who doesn't think much of personal milestones ahead of team goals. Hence, I told them to keep the team's interests first and then whatever comes after that, they can take their call. I have played with them a lot of times during the IPL and a few India games and they know how I function, and it wasn't that difficult to communicate my thoughts. We are excited about the series," Suryakumar told ANI.

India's squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar