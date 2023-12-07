India emerged 4-1 triumphant against Australia in a 5-match T20I series despite playing a young unit under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav. Though the scoreline suggests utter dominance by the Indian team, there were quite a few flaws in the team that the management would look to iron out before next year's T20 World Cup. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra raised one of the biggest concerns as he questioned the team's death bowling skills, especially in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

With senior pacers like Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj rested for the Australia series, India used the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, and Avesh Khan in the pace bowling unit.

"What you are saying is correct because apart from Bumrah, too many expert death bowlers are not there. This could be a problem for you for the T20 World Cup, that who will bowl at the death. There will be day games and reverse swing will be in play. Arshdeep is not doing that well," said Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel.

"He bowled a good last over in the last match but he is not bowling as well as he was doing a year ago. Avesh Khan - no, Mukesh Kumar - alright, Shami, Siraj. Death bowling could be a concern. India will have to work on that if they want to win. There is nothing like want, they have to win, but for that, they have to try," he added.

Chopra also touched upon the topic of India's tour of South Africa, saying the Proteas will be slight favourites in the series.

"I don't see a chance of a clean sweep anywhere. We are not playing a very good team in ODIs and they are also not playing a very good team. However, the conditions will still favor them and they have had a decent World Cup."

"I see South Africa as slight favorites in this entire series. I could be completely wrong and I hope I am wrong, but I am seeing a few more matches going in favor of South Africa. It can be 5-3 in favor of South Africa."