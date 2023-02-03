Shubman Gill continued his rich form with the bat on Wednesday with an unbeaten 126 off 53 balls in the third and decider T20I against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. His knock included 12 fours and 7 sixes, with every boundary off his bat certainly sending a message to all that he is as good in the shortest format as in the Test or ODI cricket. A marathon knock with a strike rate of 200 must have changed the perception of many cricket experts, who thought the batter was not fit for T20Is.

India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was also all praise for Gill's batting and his red-hot form, however, he feels that India should not consider his white-ball form to replace KL Rahul as an opener in Test cricket.

While replying to a fan's query on Star Sports about whether Gill has confirmed his position in all three formats, Pathan said: "Not in all three formats but in two formats. After this century (against New Zealand in third T20I) he has also confirmed his spot in T20I cricket. In ODIs, he has already confirmed his spot.

"If you talk about Test matches, you have two openers who have scored runs in difficult conditions, scored runs in England and won matches for India there. They are KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. So, suddenly because Shubman Gill has scored runs in the T20 format, you cannot ask them to step aside and let him play. You need the stability. But going forward, I have no doubt that he is an all three-format player. He is a good player against fast bowling and surely a leader in upcoming time."

Shubman Gill might be included in India's middle order in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting February 9 as Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the first Test due to a back injury.

