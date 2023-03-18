Fitness is much more than just a word for star India player Virat Kohli. A Delhi-born boy, fond of chole bhature, not only sacrificed his love for the food to be superfit, but also took his training to the next level to set a benchmark for fitness. All those efforts seem to have paid off when the batter runs across the pitch to easily convert a single into a double, and at times, the twos into threes. A similar kind of agility is seen when Kohli is fielding on the ground.

While his love and enthusiasm for the game of cricket keeps him going, Kohli maintains his amazing fitness to make sure his body and mind coordinate with each other properly.

A moment of Kohli's brilliance was witnessed at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday during India's first ODI against Australia when he was seen running from the off-side to the leg side of the ground in a flash.

Watch it here:

The incident took place on the third delivery of the 11th over of Australia's innings. Mitchell Marsh got hit on the pads by the delivery bowled by Hardik Pandya and called his fellow batter Steve Smith to steal a double. While the duo comfortably completed it, Kohli showed great athleticism to run to mid-wicket from the off-side and collect the ball.

Talking about the game, KL Rahul hit 75 not out while Ravindra Jadeja scored unbeaten 45 as India chased down the target of 189 runs against Australia in 39.5 overs to win the first ODI by 5 wickets. The hosts suffered a top-order collapse in the paltry chase before Rahul and Jadeja took them through.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked three wickets apiece as India bowled out the guests for 188 runs. After getting an invitation to bat first, Australia were 129 for 2 at one stage but they eventually failed to bank on the good start given by Mitchell Marsh, who scored 81 off 65 balls.