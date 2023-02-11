India are in a commanding position agaisnt Australia on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. After bowling out the visitors for 177 on Day 1, India posted a total of 400 and took a 223-run lead in the first innings. Australia's struggles continued as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja combined to topple the visitor's top-order. Ashwin, who took three wickets in the first innings, landed the first blow, dismissing Usman Khawaja.

Khawaja tried to drive Ashwin's pitched-up delivery, but ended up getting an inside edge, which flew straight to Virat Kohli in the slip cordon. Kohli made no mistake and took a sharp catch.

Edged & taken! @ashwinravi99 strikes in his first over



Virat Kohli takes the catch



Australia lose Usman Khawaja.



Ashwin sparked an Australian batting collapse to claim his 31st Test five-wicket haul.

Ashwin received a lot of assistance from the pitch and his disciplined bowling was not difficult for the Australia batsmen to play against. While Warner was caught brilliantly by Virat Kohli, the four other dismissals were all LBWs with the batsmen having trouble in reading his line and length.

Earlier, Axar Patel hit a resolute 84 while Mohammed Shami smashed an entertaining 37 as India took a massive 223-run first innings lead by posting 400 against Australia.

Axar put his head down and let Shami attack in the 52-run ninth-wicket stand, helping India outbat Australia on a track which the visiting media alleged was "doctored".

India had resumed the day at 321 for seven with Ravindra Jadeja (70) and Patel at the crease. Jadeja did not last long as he shouldered arms to a Murphy delivery that was fired in from an angle and crashed on to the stumps.

