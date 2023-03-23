Virat Kohli was in sublime form in the third ODI against Australia in Chennai on Wednesday until he fell to a tame shot. The former Indian cricket team captain played with responsibility in a 270-run chase and scored 54 in 72 balls. It was not a typical fluent innings from Kohli but a gritty one. With boundaries hard to come by, Kohli relied on running between the wickets before latching on to the loose deliveries to script a fighting knock.

There was a hint of fight between him and Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis too, during India's innings. In the 21st over, as Stoinis was walking back to the crease, Kohli bumped into him. And that was it, as Stoinis kept walking with a smirk on his face.

Virat Kohli and Marcus stoinis cold war pic.twitter.com/PcFzql9wok — LESER. (@imLeser82) March 22, 2023



Australia made a competitive 269 against India in the series-deciding third and final ODI in Chennai on Wednesday. Opting to bat, Australian top-order batters got starts but failed to make it big.

Opening the innings, Mitchell Marsh top-scored with a run-a-ball 47 while Travis Head made 33 off 31 balls. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey (38), Marnus Labuschagne (28), Marcus Stoinis (25) and David Warner (23) all looked in good nick before throwing away their wickets.

Sean Abbott (26) and Ashton Agar (17) also played good hands towards the end to take Australia past the 250-run mark before being bowled out in 49 overs.

For India, Hardik Pandya (3/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/56) scalped three wickets apiece, while Axar Patel (2/57) and Mohammed Siraj (2/37) picked up two each.