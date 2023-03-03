Former India opener Aakash Chopra pointed out the reasons behind India's defeat against Australia in the third Test encounter in Indore and even identified an ‘unlikely' hero of sorts for the visitors. The former cricketer was all praise for Umesh Yadav who thrilled everyone with his brand of fast bowling in the first innings. Umesh was in fiery form as he claimed three wickets and was able to produce pace on a wicket that completely supported the spinners. Chopra also lauded Ravichandran Ashwin for his bowling but was critical of a few batters including Shreyas Iyer for their shot selections on the wicket.

“In the 3rd Test, India got success from an unlikely quarter, where Umesh Yadav took three wickets and suddenly there was a thought that they were in a good position to prevent 150 runs on the board, so Umesh Yadav helped them to pull back a little. He did some reverse swings, which got wickets, and then came Ravichandran Ashwin, who also took three wickets. But to win the match, it was very important that they had a strong opening, but they didn't have one,” he said during JioCinema's ‘#AakashVani'.

Shubman Gill tried to hit a big one but got out on Nathan Lyon's bowl. Rohit Sharma also got out, gets a hit on his pads, and took the DRS with him as well. Cheteshwar Pujara came and made a gritty fifty that helped India get a lead; he stood his ground and played really well, and if we look at both innings from the Indian perspective, then it came from him alone. Virat Kohli comes next, hits a six, but gets out. Then the lower order collapsed, Shreyas Iyer and one after the other, wickets fell fast. So, they lacked resilience in their team which was very much needed,” he further explained.

Chopra also had his say on Rohit Sharma and why he has excelled as a Test opener.

“The format that Test cricket has, the DNA that it has, Rohit Sharma was looking for it early. Previously, he used to be a little lost, he used to hit early with his bat, but now he takes time because he is comfortable in defence and now he dictates his own flow, and that has changed everything for him because previously he couldn't use to understand the demand of the situation. But now he has nailed the format and has picked up the nerve of the format,” he concluded.

