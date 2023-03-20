Hailed as the finest T20 batter in the world by many, Suryakumar Yadav finds himself in the line of fire after being dismissed for first-ball ducks in the first and the second ODIs against Australia. It was pacer Mitchell Starc who got the better of him on both occasions. While Surya's form in ODIs is up for debate among fans and experts, veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik doesn't feel Surya's place needs to be scrutinised. In fact, it is Mitchell Starc who earned the ultimate praise from the Indian cricketer, suggesting he is the 'best white-ball pacer in the world'.

"Imagine Suryakumar Yadav, I feel for him, two first-balls, I'm sure a lot of people will be saying, 'Oh, he's not making use of his opportunities'. It's not true. To get out first ball means you are out before you're set. It can happen to anybody," said Karthik, in a chat on Cricbuzz.

Karthik then shifted his attention to Starc, lavishing huge praise on the veteran pacer.

"He (Starc) is arguably the best white-ball bowler in the world right now. To come and receive such balls first up, it's hard. You put anybody there, more often than not, they will get out first ball. We need to cut some slack for batters who get out to quality left-armers," Karthik added.

Karthik also explained that the skills left-arm pacers like Starc, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Trent Boult, etc. have mastered are among the most difficult in the world.

"The skill has goes behind a Shaheen Afridi, Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc is a different boss. If the bowler had the skill, he would be playing for India! Why would he be bowling in the nets? It is not an easy skill. Add to that, you're playing international cricket, and it's a different ball game," said Karthik.