Eyeing a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, India were humbled by Australia in the third Test on Friday in Indore. Chasing a modest target of 76, Australia crossed the finishing line with ease, despite losing a wicket on the second ball of play on Day 3. Travis Head scored a quickfire 49, while Marnus Labuschagne hit the winning boundary to remain unbeaten on 28. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who is on commentary duty for the ongoing series, slammed the team after the defeat, saying that the hosts "took things for granted", allowing the game to slip away from their grasp.

"That is what a little complacency, a little bit of overconfidence can do where you take things for granted, you drop guard and this game will bring you down. I think it was a combination of all these things when you actually cast your mind back to the first innings, see some of the shots played, see some of the over-eagerness to try and dominate in these conditions. You reflect back, take a step back or two to analyse," Shastri said on commentary after Australia won the game.

After Australia were thrashed in the first two Tests inside three days, the series now stands at 2-1 to the hosts with one match remaining.

The dogged victory secured Australia's berth in the ICC World Test Championship final in June at The Oval. India will be sure of their place if they win the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

The fourth and final Test will be played in Ahmedabad from March 9.

(With AFP Inputs)

