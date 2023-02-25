The issue of whether KL Rahul should or should not be included in the Indian cricket team for the the last two Tests against Australia took an ugly turn when former India players Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra took on each other on social media. After Prasad tweeted on multiple occasions regrading the long rope that Rahul has got, Chopra, meanwhile, did a YouTube videoon KL Rahul. Towards the end of the video, Chopra urged Prasad to stay calm and not peddle 'agendas' if there are any or highlight stats that suit his thoughts.

"I am not saying KL Rahul will become like Rohit Sharma but I humbly request you to stay calm. If there are any agendas, let's not peddle them. Let's talk about the numbers that are actually there and not those that suit your thoughts," Aakash said.

The comments did not gone down well with Prasad and he took on the former India opener on social media. "So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank's average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out," Prasad wrote in a series of tweets. Later he also declined a video chat invite from Chopra.

So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank's average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out pic.twitter.com/2HwFLMgvmd — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023



Now, West Indies great has given his take on former India cricketers debating on KL Rahul.

"I have no comments on the debate. I think it's part and parcel of every cricketer's life. I've been through it as a player. It's just that it's more magnified in a thousand more times that it would be in some countries. That's because the population size is so big. Looking from the outside, you sort of think to yourself 'Ok, it's good to have debate' but at the end of the day, the guy is a human being," Bishop told veteran sports journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel.

"To see his name sort of being trolled through social media is not an easy thing. He is a talented cricketer. He will find his way in different formats. It will take some time. I don't want to get into that personal debate. Guys are going personally at each other. That's not the way it should be. Just talk about it."

