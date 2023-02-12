India put up a clinical show in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Nagpur as they won the match inside three days by an innings and 132 runs. India are now 1-0 up in the four-match series. While Ravichandran Ashwin picked eight wickets in the match, his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja scalped seven wickets. Even Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj played their part with the pace bowling. After the match, India skipper Rohit Sharma told Irfan Pathan, part of the commentary panel for the official broadcasters, how it was sometimes difficult to contain the Indian bowlers.

"Every one of them is near a milestone. There's like a milestone every day. Someone is taking five wickets, someone takes 250 wickets, someone takes 450 wickets. So every day, someone or the other is getting to a milestone," he told Irfan Pathan and others present.

"I am not really aware of the milestones. These people come and tell me, 'Main 250 ke pass hoon, mujhe ball de yaar, woh 450 ke pass hain, mujhe ball de yaar. Mera 4 wicket ho gaya, mujhe 5 chahiye (I am near 250 wickets, give me the ball, he's near 400, he says give me the ball. I have 4 wickets, need 5)."

This guys @ImRo45 hasn't changed a bit. Loved every bit of that interview. Pura interview @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/U4lN1ept7c — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 11, 2023

He went on to say how it is sometimes tough to control Siraj and Co.

"In Trivandrum, Sri Lanka were bowled out I think pretty cheaply and Siraj was on 4 wickets. He bowled 10 overs in those 22 overs because he wanted 5 wickets. He wasn't stopping so I had to tell him there's a Test series coming up," Rohit said.

India's victory against Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday has helped them move closer to a second World Test Championship (WTC) final berth, while extending the Pat Cummins-led side's wait for a title round spot confirmation.

Following the win, crafted by the Indian spin-bowling pair of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, No.2 India are now on 61.67 percentage points as compared to 70.83 of No.1 Australia.

Sponsored by Vuukle

However, India still need two more wins from the remaining three Tests of the series to guarantee themselves a minimum points percentage of 62.50, which would beyond doubt knock third-placed Sri Lanka out of contention.

Featured Video Of The Day

People Of Pakistan Need Asia Cup More: Azhar Mahmood