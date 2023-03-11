Sanju Samson is a cricketer who enjoys a massive following among the fans. During India's tours to countries like Ireland and Zimbabwe, there were fans chanting his name and demanding his inclusion in the playing XI. Although the wicket-keeper batsman missed the T20 World Cup due to injury, there were fans on social media who insisted that he could have been a major factor for India in the tournament where Rohit Sharma and Co were beaten in the semi-finals. Former India cricketer Aakaash Chopra weighed in on Samson's massive popularity and the perception surrounding the young cricketer.

"During the Sanju Samson phase it felt as if he is God's gift to Indian cricket. People said 'Play him and everything will fall in place. We would have even won the World Cup final'. They wouldn't realise that the bowlers had an off day or that Karthik or Pant would have played in front of him. But in reality, his batting wouldn't have made any difference. The atmosphere was such that if Samson had played, we could have done this and that," Chopra told YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on 'TRS Clips'.

Chopra lauded Samson for his natural ability on the field but also pointed out that the youngster from Kerala was not able to take the chances that were given to him. In a situation where Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan were performing well, Chopra said that Samson did not have much hope.

"Indian cricket is interesting. Like it or hate it, but the fact is that the atmosphere creates perception, and that is sometimes stronger than the truth. Sanju has a cult following - we live in a digital world. Where he comes from, it is very obvious that place and region has a digital presence. When he plays well, he makes batting look easy. He is pleasing on the eyes, took his team to Ranji final, IPL final. Got some opportunities for India but didn't make the most of it. And this is a reality that fans do not understand. Sanju realises it that he is going to get limited opportunities in the current set-up."

"There is just no place in the XI. Ishan Kishan scored a double century and yet we didn't give him the next few matches. When he did, he was asked to bat at No. 5. There isn't a place. And it's not because KL Rahul wasn't available. Had he been available, he would have still sat out. So that is the level of quality that is available. When the opportunity comes, just grab it away. If you throw it away for whatever reason, then you regret," the former Indian cricket team opener explained during the show.

