Cheteshwar Pujara looked in tremendous form and it took a special effort from Steve Smith at leg slip to end his gritty innings on Day 2 of the third Test encounter between India and Australia in Indore on Thursday. Pujara looked confident on 59 and it looked like the veteran batter will be able to give India a good lead against Australia. However, Lyon pitched the delivery outside the leg stump and in an attempt to guide it towards fine leg, Pujara ended up edging it straight towards Smith. The Australia skipper had a slow start but was ultimately able to pull off a perfect catch by diving almost full length. This was the 13th time when Lyon dismissed Pujara in Test cricket – the most among the Indian top-order batters.

Lyon grabbed eight wickets as India were bundled for 163 in 60.3 overs in the second innings.

The hosts are staring at a big defeat as Steve Smith's side has been set a target of just 76 runs to win the Test and secure a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Lyon spun a web around India batters, returning figures of 23.3-1-64-8.

Cheteshwar Pujara batted resolutely but fell after making 59 runs. The veteran batter's departure, with Smith taking a blinder of a catch at leg slip off the bowling of Lyon, virtually ended India's resistance.

Umesh Yadav lasted just two balls, caught by Cameron Green in the deep for a duck as India's batting went down without a whimper.

India are leading the series 2-0 having won in Nagpur and New Delhi.

