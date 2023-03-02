The Indore pitch turned out to be extremely helpful for spinners as the Australian spinners bundled out India for just 109 on Day 1 of the third Test encounter on Wednesday. Both India openers – Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill – were bamboozled by the extra spin that the Australian bowlers enjoyed but the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara left everyone visibly stunned. In the ninth over of the match, Nathan Lyon pitched the ball short outside off stump and Pujara was quickly on his back foot to cut it through the point region. However, the ball turned massively and crashed into the stumps as Pujara was left completely stranded by his stance. The shock was visible on Pujara's face as he made his way back to the pavilion and even skipper Rohit was visibly stunned.

Australia reached 156 for four in their first innings in reply to India's 109 at stumps on the opening day of the third Test here on Wednesday.

Usman Khawaja made a fine 60 off 147 balls and shared 96 runs for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (31) to hand Australia the upper hand.

The duo batted cautiously after the early dismissal of Travis Head (9).

Skipper Steve Smith made 26.

At the close of play, Peter Handscomb (7 not out) and Cameron Green (6 not out) were at the crease.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/63) picked up all the four wickets for India. Australia lead India by 47 runs.

After India opted to bat, Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) and Nathan Lyon (3/35) starred with the ball for Australia on a pitch that offered vicious turn.

(With PTI inputs)

