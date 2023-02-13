Pacer Mohammed Shami grabbed a lot of attention in the recently concluded first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Nagpur. The 32-year-old pacer not only shone with the ball, picking up three wickets, but also entertained the crowd with his batting skills. Shami smashed 37 off 47 balls, laced with two fours and three sixes, and helped the hosts reach the 400-run mark. Team India went on to register a win by an innings and 132 runs as Australia were bundled out for 91 in the second innings, after Ravichandran Ashwin scalped five wickets.

After the hosts claimed a memorable win, BCCI posted a video of an interaction between Shami and Axar Patel, who also played a knock of 84 runs. In the video, Shami hilariously revealed how he ignored Axar's advice of staying calm and playing slowly.

Axar said, "I kept telling you to play slowly, and you kept hitting sixes." To which Shami replied, "My ego was getting hurt (laughs). I try to bat as long as possible and stop the bowler from picking my wicket, and try to take as much responsibility as I can. And we also learn from you guys, about how to play some shots. My mindset was also just to stick around with you for as long as I could and will try to do the same in the future as well."

Shami outscored India's top batting order which included KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav. Apart from this, he also completed his 25 Test sixes to surpass the tally of Kohli with 24 sixes.

Coming to the match, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja eviscerated Australia in just over two hours to hand India a crushing innings-and-132-run victory Saturday inside three days of the opening Test.

The hosts took a commanding first-innings lead of 223 in Nagpur, then skittled out Australia for 91 in an extended second session to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

