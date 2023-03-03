Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar wasn't too pleased with India skipper Rohit Sharma's decision of of not giving the ball to Ravichandran Ashwin early on in the first session of Day 2, in the ongoing third Test against Australia in Indore. Notably, Ashwin was introduced into the attack minutes before drinks in the first session. With India needing early wickets on Day 2, Gavaskar slammed Rohit for under-utilising Ashwin, and putting more focus on the match-ups.

"I don't understand this too much focus on the match-up thing. Because there were two right-handers in the crease, Ashwin wasn't brought on till the last over before the drinks break. Because of those match-ups, the two left-armers bowled, then what happened? Who gets the breakthrough? Ravichandran Ashwin. He gets the wicket of Handscomb. He is a top player, he is going to get wickets, doesn't matter if it's a right-hander or a left-hander. He is a great bowler. Ashwin has 450-plus wickets and he should have been given the ball a lot earlier," Gavaskar said on Star Sports during the lunch break.

Soon after being brought on into the attack, Ashwin ended the dangerous looking partnership between Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green. He dismissed Handscomb on 19, before Umesh Yadav ran past Australia's tail.

Australia were bowled out for 197 but managed to take an 88-run lead.

In reply, Indian batters once against struggled against the Australian spinners as the hosts were placed at a precarious 79 for four in their second innings at tea.

Cheteshwar Pujara (36 batting off 76) by far looked the most solid of the Indian batters, while Virat Kohli (13) looked solid until Kuhnemann trapped him lbw.

