India all-rounder Axar Patel on Monday became the fastest Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in Test cricket, in terms of balls bowled. Axar achieved the feat on Day 5 of the just-concluded fourth Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Axar reached the landmark after dismissing Travis Head (90) in the second session. With his wicket, Axar went past pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the elite list. While Bumrah took 2,465 deliveries to take 50 Test wickets, Axar achieved the same feat in just 2,205 balls.

Fastest to picks 50 wickets in Test cricket for India:- (In terms of balls)

1. Axar Patel 2,205

2. Jasprit Bumrah - 2,465

3. Karsan Ghavri - 2,534

Sponsored by Vuukle

Ravichandran Ashwin - 2,597

Axar also had a brilliant series with the bat, smashing 264 runs with the help of three half-centuries.

He was the second-highest run-getter for India, and the third-highest in the series, only behind Usman Khawaja (333) and Virat Kohli (297).

However, he only managed to take three wickets during the four-match series.

India won their fourth series in a row against Australia after a fourth and final Test lit up by an epic 186 by Virat Kohli ended in a draw on Monday in Ahmedabad.

The hosts won the series 2-1 and the world's two top-ranked teams will do battle again on June 7-11 at The Oval in the World Test Championship final.

Even before the players shook hands on day five, India knew they had reached the WTC decider thanks to New Zealand's thrilling last-ball win over Sri Lanka earlier in the day.

It will be India's second successive WTC final, having lost the inaugural edition to New Zealand in 2021.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Sachin Tendulkar Selects Spot For His Life-Size Statue At Wankhade Stadium