Team India started its training session ahead of the three-match T20I series against Australia that is slated to kick off on September 20 in Mohali. Ahead of the first game, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav were spotted playing some classy shots during the net sessions. Both Kohli and Suryakumar were batting next to each other in the nets, showcasing their shots in what was the first practice session for the Indian team ahead of the first T20I against Australia. Punjab Cricket Association shared the video with the caption: "An absolute treat. Watch @imVkohli dedicatedly practicing his shots in the nets today during practice session."

Watch the video here:

While the first match of the series will be played in Mohali, the second and third T20Is will be played in Nagpur and Hyderabad respectively.

Kohli comes into the series against Australia after a memorable performance in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022.

The tournament proved to be a big boost for him as the player ended as the second-highest run-getter with 276 runs to his credit from 5 games. He was only behind Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan, who scored 281 across 6 matches.

Meanwhile, Kohli had an astonishing average of 92.00 in the tournament and his strike rate was 147.59.

The former India captain also raced to his first international century in almost three years with an unbeaten 122-run knock against Aghanistan in the Super 4 stage.

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav scored 139 runs in the continental event with only one half-century across five matches. He will be looking to get back in the groove ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 that takes place in October-November in Australia.