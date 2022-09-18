India and Australia will be squaring off for a three-match T20I series, starting Tuesday in Mohali. Players of both the sides are gearing up for the tournament. Amidst all, Tim David is doing some intense preparation in a bid to take on the Indian bowlers on the matchday if given a chance. Cricket Australia shared a video of David practising power-hitting in nets ahead of the first T20I match against India. From slog-sweep to lofted shots down the ground to backfoot pulls, David made sure he gives his best in training.

Watch his batting video here:

SOUND ON



Tim David whacking balls in Australian kit #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/q0n0C7OnpN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 18, 2022

The Singapore-born international David is yet to play his first match for Australia. He played 14 T20Is for Singapore and scored 558 runs at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 158.52. His highest score in the format is 92 not out.

Ahead of the clash against India in the first T20I, Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins said that he is excited to see Tim David play against the Men in Blue in Mohali.

"We are in Mohali. We just had our first training session as a team out there on the Oval. Really good session. Great to see the new face on his first ever Aussie tour - Tim David around. He hit a lot of long balls, I can't wait to see him in action," said Cummins in a video posted by Cricket Australia on Twitter.

Promoted

During the last two years, David has scored 1,874 runs in 86 T20 matches at a stunning strike rate of 168.40. He averages a boundary every 4.5 balls and his strike rate goes upto an impressive 204.80 during overs 16-20.

(With ANI Inputs)