Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav were the architects of India's thrilling chase of 187 against Australia that sealed the T20I series for them in Hyderabad on Sunday. The two put up a 104-run partnership, with Suryakumar smashing 69 off 36 and Virat Kohli anchoring India with his 48-ball 63. Speaking after the match, Kohli hailed Suryakumar and said he has the game for any situation, and that he has been in terrific form in the last six months.

"It's absolute clarity in what he wants to do. He has the game to bat at any sort of situation, in any conditions," Kohli said after the match in Hyderabad.

"He has shown that already. He got a hundred in England. He has batted beautifully in the Asia Cup as well. Here he was striking the ball as well as I have seen him," the former skipper said.

"For the last six months he's been outstanding. It's just the array of shots, and to play those shots at the the right time is such a tremendous skill for a guy who knows his game inside out and has no fear whatsoever in trying to execute those shots."

India lost their openers early after Cameron Green and Tim David powered Australia to 186/7.

But Kohli and Suryakumar batted beautifully to keep India in a commanding position throughout the majority of the chase.

Even as Suryakumar fell, Kohli stayed at the crease till the final over when he was dismissed by Daniel Sams.