India beat Australia in the 3rd T20I on Sunday in yet another thrilling last over finish to bag the three-match series 2-1. The victory helped India extend its lead at the top of the ICC T20I rankings. There were a lot of positives for the team going into the next series against South Africa, after which the team will head to Australia for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

After the win, the Indian players were seen having some fun at the sidelines while the presentation ceremony was being conducted.

The trend in the Indian for some time has been to hand over the trophy after the series win to the youngest member of the squad. But there was some change this time.

As the cameras panned away from the Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who received the trophy from BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, the Indian players were seen stopping Dinesh Karthik from trying to move away. He was forced to stay back amid some laughter in the camp and Rohit eventually handed over the trophy to Karthik, who is the senior most player in the squad and played the series as wicket-keeper and finisher.

Karthik was then egged on by Hardik Pandya to lift the trophy, which he eventually did as the team celebrated another bilateral series victory.

Watch Video of Dinesh Karthik Lifting Trophy After India beat Australia

With the win, Team India surpassed their arch-rivals Pakistan, who had previously held the record of 20 T20I wins in 2021, which was the maximum so far. With the win over Australia on Sunday, Team India registered their 21st T20I win of 2022.