India Vs Australia Live Updates: Finch Opts To Bowl, No Jasprit Bumrah And Rishabh Pant for India
IND vs AUS Live Score: India and Australia will be playing against each other in a T20I for the first time since December 2020.
India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE Updates:Australia captain Aaron Finch has won the toss and have opted to bowl against India. Tim David will be making his T20I debut for Australia today. For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are not playing. The match begins India's final phase of preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup. After a disappointing T20 Asia Cup campaign in UAE, Rohit Sharma-led Team India hosts Australia in a three-match T20I series. The hosts will aim for an early lead in the series to get back on the track. On the other hand, Australia have arrived in India after clean sweeping New Zealand 3-0 in an ODI series. They played their most recent T20I series in July -- a three-match affair against Sri Lanka that Australia won 2-1. Australia will be playing the series against India without some of their key players, yet both the sides will look this series as a good opportunity to find a balanced squad ahead of T20 World Cup 2022. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Here are the LIVE Updates of 1st T20I between IND and AUS, straight from PCA Stadium, Mohali
- 18:34 (IST)Live Score: Pant, Bumrah miss outRishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are not a part of this match. At the toss, Rohit said that the ace pacer misses out as he has been rested for this game.
- 18:32 (IST)IND vs AUS: Australia win toss, opt to fieldAustralia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field against India in the 1st T20I match in Mohali. Another game in which India will have to defend a total in the shortest format!
- 18:26 (IST)IND vs AUS: Tim David makes Australia debutTim David has got his maiden match for Australia. As expected, he will be playing against India tonight in the first T20I. He already has a good T20I record while playing for Singapore, his former team, now it is the time to replicate it for Australia. What a moment for the all-rounder!
- 18:23 (IST)IND vs AUS: Inching closer to tossWe are just few moments away from the toss of the 1st T20I match between India and Australia in Mohali.
- 18:19 (IST)IND vs AUS: Hardik Pandya speaking in team huddleAll-rounder Hardik Pandya can be seen sharing some views and advices in the team huddle, before the Rohit Sharma-led side faces Australia in the first T20I match in Mohali.
- 18:16 (IST)IND vs AUS: Karthik or Pant? Who will find a place today?All fans are eagerly waiting to know that which wicketkeeper-batter between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant, will be finding themselves a place in the Playing XI tonight. Karthik played only three game in Asia Cup, while Pant also failed to give a remarkable performance.
- 18:08 (IST)IND vs AUS: Bumrah set to returnAfter being ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to injury, pacer Jasprit Burmah will be making a comeback with today's match.
- 18:04 (IST)IND vs AUS: All eyes on ViratThis will be Virat Kohli's first game, after his 71st century triumph against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022.
- 17:57 (IST)IND vs AUS: 1st T20I since December 2020It is worth noting that both India and Australia will be playing against each other in a T20I match for the first time since December 2020.
- 17:40 (IST)IND vs AUS: Match starts at 7 PMThe toss for the first T20I match between India and Australia will take place at 6:30 PM IST, while the match will start at 7 PM IST.
Hello from Mohali for the #INDvAUS T20I series opener! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/FI9cdsviP3— BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2022
- 16:03 (IST)IND vs AUS: Hello guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the first T20I match between India and Australia that takes place in Mohali today. You will get all the match related updates here. Stay connected!