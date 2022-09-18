India cricketers Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya on Sunday shared a video on social media of the two of them performing a funky dance. In the video, both players are wearing shades and start their dance with their game face on. While Hardik maintains his cool through their dance to The Beatnuts' 'Se Acabo', Kohli can't help but break into a smile. "You know how we do," Hardik captioned the post on Instagram. Kohli responded to his post and wrote "Shakaboom" with a laughing emoji.

Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Yudhvir Singh Charak and actor Meherzan Mazda were among those who reacted to the video.

Kohli and Hardik are currently in Mohali with the Indian team ahead of their three-match T20I series against Australia.

The series is part of India's build-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup that begins Down Under next month.