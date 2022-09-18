Star India batter Virat Kohli reached Mohali on Saturday ahead of India's T20I series against Australia. The first match between India and Australia will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. The PCA took to Twitter to share a video of Kohli arriving at the airport in Mohali. Kohli was accompanied by police officers and security personnel. "Look who's here," the PCA wrote in their tweet, along with a heart-eyes emoji. "Welcome @imVkohli to the city beautiful."

The PCA also shared photos of captain Rohit Sharma and other members of the Indian team arriving in Mohali.

The series against Australia is India's first after the Asia Cup, where they suffered an early exit after losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage.

Both teams will want to use the series to tune up for the T20 World Cup in Australia that starts next month.

Kohli himself stormed back to form in the Asia Cup, hitting two half-centuries and a maiden T20I ton - his 71st in international cricket.

His unbeaten 122 off 61 deliveries ended a wait of over 1000 days for an international century for the former India captain.

He smashed 12 boundaries and six sixes as he punished a tired Afghanistan bowling attack.

Kohli finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer, with 276 runs from five matches.

He averaged 92 and finished the tournament with a strike rate of 147.59.