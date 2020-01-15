 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Fan Wins Internet With Unique Hairstyle

Updated: 15 January 2020 13:36 IST

An ardent fan of India captain Virat Kohli grabbed everyone's attention with his unique hairstyle.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Fan Wins Internet With Unique Hairstyle
A Virat Kohli fan came to the Wankhede stadium with a unique hairstyle. © Twitter

Virat Kohli, who is one of the most followed sports personalities, has numerous fans across the world and the India captain is greeted by them both on and off the field. During the One-day International (ODI) series opener against Australia on Tuesday, one Virat Kohli fan, Chirag Khilare, stole the show with his unique haircut that resembled the India skipper's face on the back of his head. Chirag Khilare took to Twitter to post a picture of his unique haircut. "The best @imVkohli From heart to head #viratianchirag," Khilare captioned the post.

"For many years now, I have been following Virat in every match in India and have been a fan of him since he became the captain of the Under-19 team," Chirag Khilare was quoted as saying by ANI.

Khilare says it takes him about six to eight hours to get the hair tattoo done and he gets ready to watch every match in which Virat features in the same manner. He said that he had seen glimpses of captain Kohli many times but has not yet had a chance to meet him.

"My dream is to meet Kohli and when I will meet him, I will first touch his feet and hug him and capture that moment through a photograph," he added.

In the match, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and invited India to bat in the series opener.

Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka, failed to provide a good start as he was dismissed by Pat Cummins for 10.

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul stitched together a 121-run stand for the second wicket but once Ashton Agar dismissed KL Rahul, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 255.

The hosts saw a dramatic collapse as they lost their last nine wickets for just 121 runs.

In reply, David Warner and Aaron Finch scored unbeaten centuries to help the visitors go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on Friday.

(With ANI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli David Andrew Warner David Warner Aaron James Finch Aaron Finch India vs Australia 2020 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2020 news, check out the India vs Australia 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • A fan of Kohli came to the Wankhede stadium sporting a unique hairstyle
  • The haircut resembled Virat Kohli's face on the back of his head
  • India suffered a 10-wicket loss to Australia in the ODI series opener
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Surprised On Winning
Virat Kohli Surprised On Winning ''Spirit of Cricket'' Award Despite Being Under Scanner
David Warner
David Warner 'Waiting For Dinner Invite' From Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Named Captain Of ODI And Test Teams Of The Year
Virat Kohli Named Captain Of ODI And Test Teams Of The Year
Rohit Sharma Named "2019 ODI Cricketer Of The Year", Virat Kohli Wins "Spirit of Cricket" Award
Rohit Sharma Named "2019 ODI Cricketer Of The Year", Virat Kohli Wins "Spirit of Cricket" Award
Virat Kohli First Indian Captain To Record 10-Wicket Loss vs Australia In ODIs
Virat Kohli First Indian Captain To Record 10-Wicket Loss vs Australia In ODIs
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.