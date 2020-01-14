Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 2.2 overs, India are 12/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
2.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Live Score
2.1 overs (0 Run) Full and targeting the off pole, Rohit defends it off his front foot.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball away from the off pole, Dhawan resists himself from going for his favorite cut shot and leaves it alone. Good start by Cummins, just 3 off his first.
1.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, RS turns it behind square on the leg side for a single.
1.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Cummins misses his line and sprays one down the leg side. Rohit looks to flick but misses.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Beauty from Cummins! That was not far away from getting rid of the dangerous Rohit. It is full and around off, it seems to be coming in with the angle but swings away off the deck. Rohit looks to defend but gets squared up and it was just whiskers away from finding his outside edge.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Rohit glances it to mid-wicket.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Dhawan is off the mark! Fuller on off, Dhawan looks to defend but it goes off the outer half of his bat towards third man for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Cummins starts with a good length ball on off, Dhawan looks to play it on the off side with a slant bat but the ball nips in a tad and finds the inside edge of Dhawan's bat. Luckily for the southpaw it goes onto hit the pad.
Pat Cummins to partner Mitchell Starc from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Full around off, Rohit looks to defend but it goes off the inner half to the leg side. End of an eventful first over.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Easily done! Overpitched on off, Rohit just uses the pace of the ball and drives it right of the meat of the bat through covers for the second boundary of the over. Rohit looks in the mood today here in his home ground.
0.4 over (0 Run) Direct hit and it would have been curtains for Sharma. Good length ball outside off, Sharma drives it to the left of mid off. Watner there gets to the ball quickly. Rohit comes out for a quick single but Dhawan sends him back. Warner has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
0.3 over (0 Run) Starc pulls his length back around off and it goes away with the angle. Rohit does not disturb that one.
0.2 over (0 Run) Starc goes full and closer to the off pole, Sharma pushes it towards mid off.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! India are off to a cracking start! Starc starts with a warmup delivery. It is full and wide outside off, Rohit needs no time to set himself. He sees it overpitched and he drives it with all his class through covers for a boundary. The idea from Starc is right as he is trying to swing it back in from there but the margin of error is just too small.
Done and dusted with the national anthems. The Australian players are walking out on the field and are taking their respective positions. To a huge reception from the home crowd, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma stride out to open the innings for India. The latter will take the strike. Mitchell Starc to start the proceedings for the tourists with the first new ball. Two slips in place for Starc to begin with.
Both sets of players walk out to the middle for their respective national anthems. Fasten your seat belts as we are just moments away from the action to begin!
Pat Cummins is down for an interview. Says that the T20 World Cup will be a big challenge for him. Adds that he got a bit lucky in the Indian T20 League auction and that is another challenge for him. Further adds that his job as vice-captain is very easy with Aaron Finch as the skipper. Says that they are not too happy with their run in the ICC ODI World Cup in 2019, but is very happy with how things are right now. Mentions that having a clear game plan and disciplined bowling along with spin in the middle overs will be the key if they want to win against India.
INDIA Playing XI - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
AUSTRALIA Playing XI - David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Marnus Labuschagne (ODI DEBUT), Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.
Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, says they wanted to bowl first as well because of the dew factor that comes into play in Mumbai. Adds that however they are up for the challenge to bat first as well and put runs on the board. Further says that he is pretty happy batting first as it is a challenge for them and they will try to step up. Talking about the Australian team, Virat says that they are one of the best opponents that have come here and posed a great challenge against them. Recollects the last time when the Australians came from 2-0 down to win the series 3-2 in India. Informs that Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav miss out on the playing XI.
Australian captain Aaron Finch, says that it is a good wicket and hopes the dew to come in and hence the decision. Tells they are feeling good and says the guys are very confident as they have played either Test or Big Bash. Finch says he is excited as he has all the pacers available. On his team, Finch informs that they are playing with two spinners. Adds D'Arcy Short, Handscomb and Hazlewood are the ones missing out.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the flip of the coin. Indian skipper, Virat Kohli has the coin in hand. Up it goes, Australian skipper, Aaron Finch calls Tails and the coin comes down in the favour of the Aussies. AUSTRALIA OPT TO BOWL!
The Sri Lanka series is done and India now have a tougher assignment at home. Their first challenging series of 2020 sees them welcome 3-time World champions, Australia. The last time the tourists visited, they came here down and out but went back looking like their former self. Aaron Finch and co. will be looking to repeat the same and prove the world that they are the real deal. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, will be desperate to give it back to the Aussies and avenge for that series loss. A cracker of a contest awaits us in Mumbai. Who will take the lead in this small but dynamite of a series?