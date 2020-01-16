India, after suffering a 10-wicket loss in the series opener, will look to stay alive in the three-match One-day International (ODI) series when they take on Australia in Rajkot on Friday. India captain Virat Kohli, who came in to bat at number four, failed with the willow as India were bowled out for a below-par score of 255. Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch then scored unbeaten centuries to help the visitors go 1-0 up in the series. The trouble for Team India continued as ahead of the second ODI, Rishabh Pant, who was hit on his head in the first ODI, was ruled out due to a concussion injury.

When is the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be played on January 17, Friday.

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

What time does the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match begin?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)