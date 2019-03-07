Virat Kohli was left amazed after MS Dhoni drove members of Team India from the airport in his SUV and then hosted them for dinner at his swanky farmhouse in his hometown Ranchi, where India square off against Australia in the third One-day International (ODI) of the five-match series on Friday . India captain Virat Kohli thanked host MS Dhoni, who handed over the reins of the team to the Delhi batsman in 2014 after he retired from the Test cricket. On Thursday, Kohli shared a selfie from "perfect team evening", posing with host Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant.

"Great night with the boys at mahi bhai's place last night. Good food, fun chats all around and great energy. Perfect team evening," Kohli said on Twitter.

Yuzvendra Chahal also thanked the veteran wicket-keeper and his wife Sakshi Dhoni, saying: "Thank you for last night @msdhoni bhai and @SaakshiSRawat bhabhi."

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant had a complaint for Sakshi, as he jokingly said: "Bhabhiji ruining our fitness levels. Super fun evening with fam-jam! Thank you @msdhoni and @SaakshiSRawat for hosting us #goodtimes"

Dhoni's home ground JSCA International Stadium Complex will host the third match of the five-match ODI series. India lead the series 2-0 as they won consecutive matches in Hyderabad and Nagpur.

Kohli and his team will look to seal the ODI series in Ranchi with two matches to spare as this is India's last 50-over assignment before the ICC World Cup 2019, starting on May 30 in the UK.

For 37-year-old Dhoni, the Ranchi ODI will be crucial as he eyes an incredible feat that has been achieved by only five Indian batsmen so far.

Dhoni is only 33 runs short of reaching 17,000 runs in international cricket and to join the elite list of India batsmen - Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Rahul Dravid (24,208), Virat Kohli (19,453), Sourav Ganguly (18,575) and Virender Sehwag (17,253).