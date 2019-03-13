Live Score, IND vs AUS 5th ODI Updates: India, Australia Aim To End Series With A Win

With the series level at 2-2, the team management on Tuesday asked the ground staff at the Kotla to keep a track of the dew factor that might impact the last ODI. Speaking to IANS, a senior Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) official confirmed the development when the team management comprising batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and manager Sunil Subhramaniam visited Kotla on the eve of the final ODI. "The team management has spoken to the ground staff and after taking a look at the wicket and enquiring on the conditions, the support staff asked them to keep a close watch on how much dew falls tonight as that will work as a case study for the game tomorrow. They want a report on the same tomorrow morning and will decide on the next course of action keeping the factor in mind," he said. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Two defeats to start an ODI series in India and you know it requires a monumental effort to turn things around. Australia have certainly done that and after a couple of lionhearted performances, they have brought the 5-match series on level terms with the decider at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. The home team has not found it easy in this series, as was supposed against this depleted and inexperienced Aussie side. Even in the first two ODIs, the Men in Blue were pushed to the limit and had to fight hard. Australia's batting was appearing to be a major issue but they have managed to address it and Ashton Turner is the latest entrant to contribute with the bat. India also have been dealing with inconsistencies in their batting department, although they fared exceedingly well in the last match. Switching our attention to bowling and both teams are struggling. The Kangaroos were expected to find it tough to adjust but what comes as a surprise is the home team's show with the ball. They have been below-par, to say the least, and it would be hurting them as a bowling unit that they failed to defend 358 runs in Mohali. Dew can be considered a factor but it sounds more like an excuse which even Virat Kohli admitted by saying that with five down, giving 10 runs an over is just not acceptable. So then, the touring team has the momentum and will be eyeing a bilateral ODI series win in India after almost a decade. For India, this venue has always been a happy hunting ground and they rarely lose here. In H2H against Australia at the Kotla, it's 3-1 in the home team's favour with the visitors last winning in 1998. This series is set up beautifully and we are expecting a cracking contest.