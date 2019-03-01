Glenn Maxwell scored an impressive century as Australia registered a convincing seven-wicket win in the second T20 International to clinch the two-match series 2-0. This is also their maiden win in the shortest format in India. Maxwell made the run-chase of 191 look easy as he brought up his third century in T20Is. The all-rounder remained unbeaten till the end and made 113 off 55 balls at a strike-rate of 205.45 and smashed seven boundaries and nine sixes. Coming into bat after the fall of Aaron Finch, Maxwell stitched a 73-run partnership with D'Arcy Short (40) for the third-wicket and then shared an unbeaten 99-run stand with Peter Handscomb to guide Australia to victory. Earlier, riding on captain Virat Kohli's brilliant 72 off 38 and MS Dhoni's 40 off 23, India posted a competitive score of 190 runs in 20 overs. Both Kohli and Dhoni looked in fine touch. While Kohli hit six sixes and two boundaries in his knock of 72. Meanwhile, Dhoni hit three boundaries and three sixes. Kohli and Dhoni established a 100-run partnership within eight overs. Following the dismissal of Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik hit two fours in three balls to help India reach a comfertable total. ( SCORECARD )

22:30 IST: Glenn Maxwell was adjudged player of the match and player of the series as well for his efforts with the bat in both the matches. Maxwell aggregated 169 runs in the two-match T20I series. He made an instrumental 56 runs in the 1st T20I.

22:27 IST: Australia win by 7 wickets and take the series 2-0. Glenn Maxwell deservedly hit the winning runs and remained unbeaten till the end.

22:26 IST: FOUR! Maxwell hits it wide over mid-wicket to hit the winning runs for Australia.

22:25 IST: SIX! Maxwell steps out and despatches it to the pavilion. Scores level.

22:24 IST: 7 runs required from 4 balls for Australia now.

22:23 IST: Siddharth Kaul comes in to bowl the final over.

22:22 IST: Australia are 182-3 after 19 overs. They need 9 runs from the last over.

22:19 IST: Maxwell taps the ball and takes the single; brings up his hundred off 50 balls. Australia are two sixes away from their first T20I series win in India.

22:16 IST: SIX ON NO BALL! Maxwell smacks the full toss for another six. Moves into 99.

22:13 IST: SIX! Maxwell hits the slower ball over the bowler's head.

22:13 IST: Australia are 159-3 after 17 overs. They need 32 runs from the last three overs to win.

22:10 IST: FOUR! This time Maxwell waits and then sends the ball between deep mid-wicket and deep square-leg for another boundary. There is stun silence at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

22:09 IST: FOUR! Maxwell hits Bumrah over cover for yet another boundary.

22:07 IST: Handscomb cuts it hard. But Krunal Pandya saves three runs for India diving to his left. But following the throw towards runner end, Maxwell and Handscomb sneak a single.

22:04 IST: SIX! Maxwell reverse smashes the ball over deep point.

22:02 IST: SIX! The ball was drifting down the leg as Maxwell kneel down to get that six.

22:01 IST: 15 overs have been bowled. Australia are 131-3.

22:00 IST: SIX! Maxwell punches the ball straight down the ground.

21:59 IST: Krunal Pandya bowls a wide.

21:56 IST: FOUR! Handscomb plays an inside-out short to get a four.

21:52 IST: Maxwell takes a single and scores back-to-back fifties in as many matches. This is his 7th T20I half-century as he brings it up in 28 balls. So far he has hit 4 fours and 3 sixes. Australia are 112-3 in 12.5 overs.

21:50 IST: SIX! Maxwell rocks back to hit the ball to deep mid-wicket.

21:47 IST: FOUR! Maxwell just guides it behind the wicket as Pant guarding the fine leg area fails to reach the ball.

21:46 IST: WICKET! Shankar strikes as D'Arcy Short slices the ball towards the cover region. KL Rahul takes the catch. Shankar bowled a slow leg-spinner to break the partnership.

21:45 IST: Australia have scored over 10 runs an over in last 7 overs to get 73 runs.

21:42 IST: FOUR! Maxwell stretches out to hit the ball straight down the ground.

21:40 IST: Australia are 87-2 after 10 overs.

21:38 IST: SIX! Maxwell clears it over extra cover. The required run rate comes down.

21:37 IST: Dropped! Pant puts down Short.

21:35 IST: FOUR! Short despatches it straight over Pandya's head. One bounce and into the boundary.

21:34 IST: 50-run partnership comes up between Short and Maxwell.

21:34 IST: FOUR! Hits it towards backward point for a boundary.

21:33 IST: Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya comes in to bowl the ninth over.

21:31 IST: Australia are 65-2 after eight overs. 12 runs came off Chahal's over.

21:29 IST: FOUR! Maxwell flicks Chahal towards deep mid-wicket. The poorly timed ball raced to the fence as it was struck powerfully.

21:28 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal has been brought into the attack by Virat Kohli.

21:27 IST: Australia are 53-2 after seven overs.

21:25 IST: FOUR! Short pulled the short ball towards fine leg. He gets his fourth boundary.

21:22 IST: FOUR! Maxwell pulls Shankar for a boundary.

21:20 IST: FOUR! Short drives the low full toss towards extra cover to hit the second boundary of the over. 11 came off that over. Australia are 42-2 after overs.

21:17 IST: FOUR! Short drives Kaul between mid-off and extra cover region for his second boundary.

21:15 IST: SIX! Maxwell top-edges Bumrah as the ball clears the fence behind Dhoni.

21:11 IST: Glenn Maxwell is the new man at the crease. He scored 53 runs in the first T20I.

21:10 IST: WICKET! Shankar strikes as Australian captain Finch top-edges. Shikhar Dhawan collects an easy catch. Australia are 22-2 after four overs.

21:09 IST: FOUR! Finch hits his first boundary.

21:04 IST: Aaron Finch is the new batsman at the crease.

21:01 IST: WICKET! Siddharth Kaul strikes in his first over. Stoinis is clean bowled. Australia are 13-1 in 2.2 overs.

20:54 IST: Australia are 9-0 after the first over.

20:52 IST: FOUR! Stoinis hits Shankar for his first boundary towards deep mid-wicket.

20:50 IST: FOUR! D'Arcy Short opens Australia's innings with a boundary.

20:47 IST: We are back for the start of second innings. Australian openers D'Arcy Short and Marus Stoinis will open the innings for Australia. India are opening the bowling with all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

20:40 IST: At the completion of first innings, India score 190-4 in 20 overs.

20:38 IST: SIX! What a fitting finish to the innings. Kohli dances down the track to clear the last ball for a flat six.

20:37 IST: FOUR! Karthik hits back-to-back boundaries. This was hit towards the third man region.

20:36 IST: FOUR! Karthik gets a thick inside edge.

20:34 IST: WICKET! Dhoni departs. He scored a quickfire 40 from just 23 balls. His innings included three fours and three sixes. Cummins strikes for Australia.

20:33 IST: WIDE! With that wide, the 100-run partnership comes up between Kohli and Dhoni.

20:33 IST: WIDE! Cummins starts the last over with a wide.

20:31 IST: FOUR! Kohli smashes it over Richardson's head. The ball reaches the boundary in no time. India are 172-3 after 19 overs.

20:28 IST: SIX! Stand and deliver for Kohli as he despatches the ball over long-off.

20:28 IST: WIDE! Richardson bowls it in the tramline region.

20:26 IST: FOUR! Dhoni cuts it above point to collect a beautifully timed boundary.

20:25 IST: SIX! Sweet sound from the bat as Dhoni hits Short towards long on.

20:24 IST: SIX! Dhoni goes after D'Arcy Short for a huge six between long on and deep mid-wicket. The fifty-run partnership comes up between Kohli and Dhoni.

20:23 IST: 17 overs have been bowled. India are 138-3.

20:22 IST: FIFTY! Virat Kohli brings up his fifty in 29 balls.

20:18 IST: SIX! Kohli charges down the track and clears another one over deep mid-wicket to hit three sixes in a row. Kohli moves on to 47 in no time.

20:18 IST: SIX! This time Kohli goes inside-out for another big six.

20:17 IST: SIX! Kohli takes on Coulter-Nile. Clears it him over long-off.

20:15 IST: India are 113-3 after 15 overs. Kohli- 29 not out, Dhoni- 18 not out.

20:13 IST: SIX! Kohli hits Richardson for a beautiful six. Places the shot between long-off and deep extra cover.

20:11 IST: FOUR! Dhoni placed it towards deep point for another boundary. 100 comes up for India.

20:08 IST: FOUR! Dhoni hits Cummins towards long-off. The fielder in the inner circle fails to stop it.

20:05 IST: India are 90-3 after 13 overs.

20:03 IST: SIX! Dhoni clobbers Zampa for a huge six towards deep mid-wicket.

20:00 IST: FOUR! Kohli cuts Zampa towards backward point for a brilliant boundary.

19:59 IST: Dhoni stretches his right leg in at the right time. Peter Handscomb almost stumped him.

19:57 IST: MS Dhoni is the new man at the crease.

19:55 IST: WICKET! Rishabh Pant fails to time the ball and gets a top-edge. Jhye Richardson takes a stunner at long-on as D'Arcy Short strikes for Australia. India lose their third wicket.

19:51 IST: India are 73-2 at the halfway stage.

19:50 IST: Rishabh Pant is the new batsman at the crease.

19:45 IST: Dhawan has been caught at deep cover by Marcus Stoinis. The umpires have given the 'soft signal' as OUT. But the replay shows that the ball might have bounced before Stoinis takes it. The third umpire fails to find any conclusive evidence and goes with the on-field umpire. Dhawan is OUT for 14 runs off 24 balls.

19:44 IST: Kohli and Dhawan snatched an extra run. Kohli survives as he made a full stretched dive while taking the second run.

19:41 IST: Slight mix up as Kohli charged down for a single but Dhawan denied.

19:38 IST: Virat Kohli is the new man at the crease.

19:36 IST: WICKET! Rahul is dismissed by Coulter-Nile. He tried to play the upper cut but finds the fielder stationed at third man. A quickfire knock comes to an end. Rahul made 47 runs off just 26 balls. His innings included three fours and four big sixes.

19:35 IST: Just two runs were scored in Zampa's over. India are 61-0 after seven overs.

19:32 IST: FOUR! Rahul just tickles the ball for another four.

19:31 IST: End of the powerplay. Finch introduces wrist spinner Adam Zampa into the attack.

19:30 IST: Nasty blow! Rahul has been hit. But things looks fine. India are 53-0 after six overs.

19:28 IST: SIX! Rahul guides the short ball bowled by Pat Cummins between fine leg and deep square leg.

19:27 IST: SIX! Rahul flicks the good length delivery towards deep mid-wicket for another six.

19:24 IST: End of five overs. India are 39-0. Rahul is batting on 28 from 17 balls. He already has hit 2 fours and 2 sixes.

19:23 IST: SIX! Another six. This time Rahul hits it over deep extra cover. Back-to-back sixes for India.

19:22 IST: SIX! Rahul cleared the bouncer towards the fine leg region.

19:21 IST: Well fielded! D'Arcy Short stopped a certain boundary.

19:20 IST: India are 24-0 after four overs.

19:18 IST: FOUR! Rahul helped the ball in its way. A fine boundary towards the fine leg region.

19:16 IST: WIDE! Coulter-Nile bowls a wide.

19:14 IST: Change in bowling. Finch brings Nathan Coulter-Nile into the attack.

19:12 IST: India are 16-0 after three overs.

19:10 IST: FOUR! Dhawan charges down the track. He hits his first boundary.

19:09 IST: FOUR! Rahul hits the first boundary for India.

19:05 IST: India are 4-0 after two overs. The left-right combination of Dhawan-Rahul has remained cautious.

19:04 IST: Jhye Richardson will bowl the second over.

19:03 IST: End of the first over. India are 3-0.

18:58 IST: The players are out in the middle. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan to open the batting for India. Jason Behrendorff to open the bowling for Australia.

18:33 IST: Here is Australia's playing XI.

18:32 IST: Here is India's playing XI.

18:31 IST: Australia go with an unchanged playing XI. India have made three changes in their playing XI. Shikhar Dhawan comes in place of Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Vijay Shankar comes in for Mayank Markande and Siddharth Kaul replaces Umesh Yadav.

18:30 IST: TOSS! Aaron Finch has won the toss. Australia will bowl.

18:15 IST: Opening batsman Rohit Sharma (102) needs two sixes to become the highest six-hitter in T20Is.

18:12 IST: Jasprit Bumrah (51) needs two wickets to become India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Ravichandran Ashwin has 52 wickets to his name.

18:10 IST: India captain Virat Kohli has scored 2,447 runs in T20s at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He also has three centuries to his name.

18:00 IST: Australia are looking to win their maiden T20I series in India.

17:45 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20 International between India and Australia in Bengaluru.

The below-par 126 with the bat denied bowlers a decent shot at securing a win even though the Jasprit Bumrah-led attack did all it could to keep the home team in the game till the final over of the match. India rested opener Shikhar Dhawan to give game time to Rahul, who grabbed the opportunity with both hands by smashing 50 off 36 balls in his comeback game. He had a disastrous Test tour of Australia before he and Hardik Pandya were provisionally suspended for their loose talk on women during a TV show. The ban was later revoked though they still face an inquiry. With the series on the line, it remains to be seen if Dhawan is brought back into the side to open alongside Rohit Sharma or the team retains the opening combination which featured in Vizag.