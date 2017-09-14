India vs Australia: Aaron Finch's Calf Injury A Concern For Australia Before First ODI

Star Australian opener Aaron Finch worsened his right calf injury during a practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the first One-Day International (ODI) on Thursday. The Victorian had been rested from Australia's warm-up match on Tuesday due to an injury which he suffered while playing for Surrey in England six weeks ago. Finch, who had trained earlier this week, was expected to play in the series opener but it might be a concern for the visitors as his absence from the training session may result in him being ruled out of the first match. If Finch is ruled out then Australia may turn to Travis Head or Hilton Cartwright, said a report in cricket.com.au.

Uncapped all-rounder Cartwright opened in Finch's absence in the warm-up game, but was dismissed for a second-ball duck in Australia's 103-run win. Australia's stand-in coach David Saker had indicated earlier that Head was the 'preferred choice' for the number four slot in the line-up.

The left-hander, during an interaction with the media here this afternoon, said he would be happy to bat up the order. "Hopefully I'll get the chance to go up the order again and bat at No.4," he said.

Earlier, after a practice session at the MA Chidambaram Sadium, Australia batsman Travis Head said that the Australians pride themselves on their fielding as they have worked hard on that skill. He further added that the presence of exceptional fielders in the team can turn the match in pressure situations during the ODIs.

"Fielding could win or lose you a game. I guess the Australians pride themselves on their fielding and we have worked hard on that skill. Make sure we go in and do that in pressure situations. We have some extremely good fielders, yes. We have seen guys who can win games with their fielding," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)