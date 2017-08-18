No Mitchell Starc In Australian Squad For Tour Of India; Coulter-Nile, Faulkner Recalled

Cricket Australia on Friday announced squads for their upcoming One-day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) tour of India beginning next month. The most notable inclusion in the ODIs is James Faulkner who got a call-up after missing out on the Champions Trophy squad. Fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile has also been recalled for both the formats. Mitchell Starc has been rested and the uncapped left-arm pacer Jason Beherendorff's was named in his place for the T20Is.

The ODI team also includes Marcus Stoinis, who was out of the Australian team due to injury he suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Steve Smith will continue to lead the side with David Warner named his deputy.

Australia are scheduled to play five ODIs and three T20Is in India between September 17 and October 11.

The Australians will face Bangladesh, first time in more than 11 years, before touring India for two-match Test series. The first Test is at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from August 27. The second starts in Chittagong on September 4.

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

T20I squad: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

(With AFP inputs)