A video showing England cricket team batter Ben Duckett apparently drunk and unable to find his way back to the team hotel during the squad's break between the second and third Ashes Tests has surfaced on social media. In the video, which has already gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), Duckett seems confused and completely inebriated. The video surfaced just hours after managing director Rob Key said that an investigation will be conducted into the team's trip to the Sunshine Coast resort town of Noosa, which the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) stated was not a holiday. Following the eight-wicket loss against Australia in the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, the trip was organized by head coach Brendon McCullum in order to "refresh the players" in the middle of the tour.

However, Key stated that the players had been "very well behaved" despite launching the investigation.

"We are aware of content circulating on social media," the ECB statement read. "We have high expectations for behaviour, accepting that players are often under intense levels of scrutiny, with established processes that we follow when conduct falls below expectations. We also support players that need assistance. We will not comment further at this stage while we establish the facts."

Key went on to say that drinking excessive amounts of alcohol is not something that is expected from international cricketers.

"If there are things where people are saying that our players went out and drank excessively, then of course we'll be looking into that," he said. "Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol for an international cricket team is not something that I'd expect to see at any stage, and it would be a fault not to look into what happened there. From everything that I've heard so far, they actually were pretty well behaved. Very well behaved."

He continued: "We've got enough ways of finding out exactly what happened. Everything that I've heard so far [is] that they sat down, had lunch, had dinner, didn't go out late-all of that-and had the odd drink. I don't mind that."